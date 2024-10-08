How Kamala Harris Is Creating a New Majoritarian Center

Neoliberalism argues that markets are inherently efficient, rational, and meritocratic, and that the fastest path toward achieving the greatest good for the greatest number of people is to simply get out of the market’s way. Over the nearly half-century during which neoliberalism held sway, the ideologically centrist agenda was dominated by tax cuts for the rich, deregulation of the powerful, and wage suppression for everyone else. The result was decades of rising and radical inequality that have undermined faith in both democracy and markets. And if this sort of centrism is your measuring stick, then yes, the Harris agenda might look a little extreme.

But there are in fact two kinds of political centers: There’s the ideological center—the one that neoliberals have long occupied. And there’s the majoritarian center—the one where most of the people are. Harris’s critics are half correct. If Democrats hope to be a majority party, they need to embrace the center. But it’s the majoritarian center, not the ideological one, that matters most in November.

As I argued in Politico Magazine back in 2018, to understand the difference between these two strains of economic centrism, it’s important to understand exactly what the center is measuring. Imagine lining up every person in America on a yardstick, with the poorest person standing to the far-left edge of the stick (zero inches) and the wealthiest person standing to the far right (36 inches). Assuming that people are equally spaced, and that there is no correlation between wealth and weight—if you could balance that yardstick on the tip of your finger—the fulcrum would fall on the 18-inch mark, the exact center of the yardstick, with exactly half of all Americans standing to the left, and the other half standing to the right. Clustered on and near that 18-inch mark are the median American families—the middle-middle class: the majoritarian center of the American electorate, at least from an economic perspective.