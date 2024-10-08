Misinformation Could Be the Dangerous New Normal for Disaster Response

“There are some indications here that this is just part of what disaster response is going to look like moving into the future,” said Samantha Montano, assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Climate change is spiking the frequency and intensity of major storms, and with those disasters will come a charged atmosphere of falsehoods and conspiracies.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has been the focal point of many of the lies and misinformation that have spread since Helene made landfall. The situation is severe enough that the agency has had to establish a “rumor response” page to combat falsehoods. Although state and local officials, including many Republicans, have urged constituents not to believe or spread false information, dodgy theories have continued to bounce across social media.

Deanne Criswell, the head of FEMA, said on Tuesday that the amount of misinformation had reached a level that she had “never seen before,” leading her to worry that people might not apply for necessary aid. “If it creates so much fear that my staff doesn’t want to go out in the field, then we’re not going to be in a position where we can help people,” she said. “I worry that they won’t apply for assistance, which means I can’t get them the necessary items they need to support them.”