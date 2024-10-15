Over the weekend, J.D. Vance tried to argue that Donald Trump will not target his political enemies if he’s reelected president. Yet at around the same time, Trump was confirming the opposite point with a new rant Fox News, declaring flatly that he’ll use the military to target the “enemy within.” Indeed, Trump regularly says openly at his rallies that in a second term, he will persecute unnamed enemies of MAGA. We talked to Politico reporter Myah Ward, author of a great new piece on what he’s been saying at these rallies, about how blatant he is now being about his second-term intention to grotesquely abuse presidential power. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
Trump’s Angry Rant on Fox News Instantly Wrecks JD Vance’s Latest Spin
As Trump contradicts Vance by vowing on Fox News to target the "enemy within," a reporter who watched numerous Trump rallies details how explicit his authoritarian threats have now become.
