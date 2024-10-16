Is the media finally figuring out how to cover Donald Trump’s profound mental unfitness for the presidency? First, CNN’s Jake Tapper dressed down a Trump surrogate for whitewashing his threat to unleash the military on his enemies. Then Trump held a strange town hall at which he abruptly stopped answering questions, which generated aggressive media coverage. And Kamala Harris has directly engaged on Trump’s mental state in a new way, drawing media attention to it. We talked to Brian Beutler, who often criticizes the media on his Off Message Substack, about the increasing signs that the press is treating Trump’s mental decline as a big story. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Finally, Trump’s Alarming Mental Decline Has Become a Big Media Story
As new developments focus attention on Trump’s derangement, a shrewd media observer dissects whether the press is finally treating his deteriorating mental state as a major news event.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13