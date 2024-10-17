Transcript: Trump’s Ugly Ramblings on “Fascists” Hint at Darker Story

Now, what Project 2025 suggests—what his various staffing decisions have suggested, the fact that he is so keen on talking about using the military in this election cycle—is that they are serious. They have a plan to install loyalists in these various positions. They are serious about the deportation of 10 or 15 million people, depending on which figure they feel like using at any given time. In order to do that, you need a robust state infrastructure, a robust enforcement mechanism to deport that number of people. Really, some people have dismissed that policy platform is unserious as not in keeping with Project 2025 and this idea that you’re going to defang or purge the federal government. Well, how are you going to do that while also building up this new enforcement mechanism? To me, the purpose of that is to create a powerful law enforcement/paramilitary institution that is loyal to Trump and his closest associates primarily.

Sargent: Let me hop in here and say that we should remember that Trump has explicitly talked about using the National Guard to carry out some of these mass deportations, which is a direct declaration that he will use the military in some sense to carry out domestic policy. Stephen Miller has endorsed the idea of red state National Guards going into blue states to carry out some of these operations. This is very much in keeping with what you’re talking about. Let’s also remind people that when there was a crackdown on the protesters outside the White House in 2020, those generals who resisted actually stepped forward and had to reaffirm the military’s commitment to the Constitution over Trump, which I think really underscored what you’re talking about here: that there was really a sense in which Trump was trying to win their loyalty to him and over the country for all sorts of nefarious ends.

Walsh: Exactly. It strikes me that the big question, and hopefully this is not something that is going to have to be ... because hopefully he will lose decisively or at least conclusively in November ... but the civil institutions held barely in his first term. Again, between Vance and Project 2025 and some of the other key staffing decisions, it does, to me, suggest that there is a serious plan to try to undermine and unravel those institutions in a very serious and strategic way.