In a new interview, Donald Trump unleashed an ugly, crazed rant about Kamala Harris, calling her “low IQ” and “stupid.” And almost no leading journalists took it seriously. Which points to a larger story: Trump regularly targets Harris with vile attacks that are unapologetically misogynist, yet it barely attracts notice anymore. We talked to writer Susan Milligan—who does good work for The New Republic on Trump’s misogyny—about how overtly anti-woman Trump’s strategy has become, and what Harris can do to exploit this in the race’s final days. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Angry, Abusive New Tirade at “Stupid” Kamala Demands Response
As Trump unleashes a vicious stream of insults at Kamala Harris even as the media shrugs, a writer who tracks Trump’s misogyny breaks down how overtly anti-woman his strategy has become.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Augusta, Georgia on October 04, 2024.