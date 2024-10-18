Haitian Immigration Is a Biden Success Story. I’ve Seen It Firsthand.

Emanie Dorival emigrated from Haiti to the U.S. when she was a child. Her parents had to make the impossible choice between two of their three children to bring with them; one of Dorival’s sisters, chosen to stay behind, was only able to join the family in the U.S. when her third sister died. “That’s how strict they were, 34 years ago, about allowing people to even come with a green card,” Dorival said. Now, under the Biden program, entire extended families can start anew in the United States, a development she sees as nothing short of a miracle.

“But my fear, when we have a change in government, if Trump were to become president, what is going to happen to them? That’s my big concern right now. Are they going to just push all of these people back to Haiti, with the current situation?” she asked. And given the wide scope of the deportation promises—and Vance’s refusal to recognize documented immigration under the Biden-Harris administration—people like Dorival who have lived in the country for decades, who provide essential services to our communities and who are an integral part of our society, are also at risk of losing everything. “We are all fearful. When I say fearful, fearful,” Dorival said. “It will be a nightmare.”

In many ways, I am the target demographic for Trump’s rhetoric. I’m from Delaware, and I grew up in or near the small towns where Haitian immigrants have now settled. My friends and neighbors worked some of the jobs in agriculture and health care now being filled by Haitians. When I first learned about the booming Haitian communities, I must admit I was surprised. Here? In Delaware? But my hesitation wasn’t born of xenophobia or hostility. Rather, I was floored that the rural town I so frequently dreamed of leaving could become a dream destination, a refuge, for someone else. People like me who leave at the first opportunity are one of the reasons these rural small towns began declining in the first place. I am deeply conscious of how the difficult but vital jobs no one seemed to want—caregivers, poultry processors—are now being filled by dedicated workers from other places. Surely they deserve better protections—on the job and in their daily lives—rather than new threats to their safety and immigration status.