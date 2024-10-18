On Thursday, Donald Trump erupted with rage at Fox News over its election coverage, explicitly slamming Fox for making a Kamala Harris presidency more likely. Meanwhile, CNN reports that among Trump allies, plans for another fake electors scheme are in full swing. Which raises a question: What sort of chaos could erupt, if the voting is close and Fox and other right-wing media start amplifying Trump’s inevitable lies about fraud in the election? We talked to election law expert Matthew Seligman, author of How to Steal a Presidential Election, who walks us through the potential nightmare scenarios that lie ahead, and what we can do about them. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Fury at Fox News Over Harris Coverage Takes an Alarming Turn
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Oaks, Pennsylvania on October 14, 2024