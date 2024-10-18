Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Fox News Over Harris Coverage Gets Ominous

Seligman: In the first instance, what it looks like is what we saw in 2020 where there are court cases. They’re resolved, the governor certifies the lawful electors for the state, but we still have this sideshow where the Trump electors say they’re meeting too, they’re casting their votes too because there’s a continuing dispute about the election, they’ll say, or that the results were fraudulent. They will claim from there, and Trump will claim from there, that there are dueling slates of electors and then Congress has to sort out which ones count, and we’ll see what chaos can be brought then.

Sargent: Let’s put all this together. In 2020, Fox News lost a ton of viewers for calling Arizona accurately for Joe Biden on Election Night. They’re not going to make that mistake again. Trump has signaled, in that rage tweet today and elsewhere, that he fully expects Fox to do whatever it takes to deny Kamala Harris the presidency or he’ll blame them for it. That’s not something Fox can take lightly. And Trump has already said no election is legitimate if he loses. What do you envision happening here if Fox really starts amplifying Trump’s lies about voter fraud? That combined with the fake electors going out there and saying, We’re the real electors, how bad does all of that chaos get?

Seligman: It could get very bad. It could in fact get worse than 2020. The ingredients are here already. The pretext—the conspiracy theory about the illegitimacy of the results of the election—is much more powerful at this time because the seeds are being planted earlier on. We’ve been hearing about these allegations of noncitizen voting, which to be clear are complete conspiracy theories. We’ve been hearing about that for months, and the Fox News audience has been hearing about it for months. So when Donald Trump claims after the election that his loss was illegitimate because of noncitizen voting, people will be primed to believe that. Then they will demand of other Republicans in Congress, in governor’s nations and elsewhere, that they have to do something. The fake electors will vote on December 17. Then the Fox News audience, the Donald Trump’s base, will demand that Republicans in Congress do something about this. Now what happens there is the real question. We saw in 2020 the attempt. The question in 2024 is: Will that attempt succeed?