Defunct Oil Wells Are a Problem. Union Workers Could Be the Solution.

The program could be a progressive fantasy, advancing both organized labor and climate goals in lockstep. There’s just one big problem. The skills needed to plug wells, a highly specialized job on the oil patch, can’t be found in union halls. While the federal well-plugging program has prevailing wage requirements for workers and a preference for union membership when awarding contracts, oilfield service companies—which is where people pick up these skills—typically aren’t unionized.

The Keystone State isn’t the only one clamoring for a solution. Since 2022, hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pumped through states to address festering wells without getting anywhere near unions. “The federal government often puts the cart before the horse,” says Josh Sonnier, president of Ironworkers Local 623 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “They came up with a great idea, they put all that funding together, but they didn’t think it all the way through with the workforce.” One possible solution is being explored in California, where a small workforce-development program is training union members to plug wells. But duplicating that approach elsewhere and marshaling union power for orphan well remediation doesn’t come easily.

As the fossil fuel industry has transformed over the last decade—facing stiffer competition from renewables and improving extraction efficiency, which requires fewer workers—employee rolls have dwindled. The biggest losers have been industry workers in Appalachia and the Gulf Coast. The task of extracting natural gas and oil in Appalachia employs fewer than 30,000 workers, around half of the number required during the shale boom of the early 2010s. Louisiana’s oil industry is in the midst of a similar exodus, cutting 20,000 names, or 40 percent of the workforce, from employment rosters since 2014.