At a rally in Nevada, Barack Obama offered a blistering new warning: Trump’s vows to persecute the “enemy within” should be taken with deadly seriousness. Trump’s displays are deeply dangerous in someone who would be president with no guardrails left. Yet even now, a sizable subset of voters just doesn’t take his threats seriously. We talked to veteran analyst Michael Podhorzer, author of a good new piece warning that we’re “sleepwalking our way to fascism.” He explains how this election could come down to whether those voters grasp the threat Trump poses—exactly what Obama seemed to be saying—and criticizes the media for failing to sound the alarm. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Obama’s Brutal Takedown of Trump at Rally Reveals a Terrifying Truth
As Barack Obama delivers a blistering warning about a second Trump term, a veteran analyst details how this election could come down to whether a small slice of voters grasp the danger he poses.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024.