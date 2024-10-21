Transcript: Obama’s Brutal New Trump Takedown Reveals an Awful Truth

Podhorzer: There’s a way in which the media has interpreted the people who say they’re undecided or who seem to be in a “middle” as people who might vote for Harris or might vote for Trump. But what you see is that there’s a pretty substantial group of Americans who are not enthusiastic about Harris, but are as negative about Trump as those who are enthusiastic about Harris, and who have the same concerns as those who are strongly for Harris, but are 15 to 20 points on almost every issue less likely to believe that Trump will do the things they’re concerned about. [They’re], very disproportionately, younger people and folks of color, exactly the population that we keep hearing all these stories about realigning to Republicans. If you think about most people who came into the workforce after The Great Recession, it has been a really rough road, right? The nature of work has changed dramatically. It’s much more precarious; you don’t know what you’re going to be doing two, three years from then. You have variable hours. You don’t have as stable an income as most of the rest of us are used to experiencing, and you get the sense that politicians in both parties are out of touch with that reality. In most other countries when that happens, people don’t vote. Here, they’re voting because over the last few years, Trump has made it clear that it could get even worse if he’s elected.

One of the really important things to understand about how Joe Biden won in 2020 is that it wasn’t because people who were regular voters, people who had voted in 2016, switched sides. It was because there was a literally unprecedented increase in turnout, and that was disproportionately against Trump. In exit polls, they asked people whether they were voting for their candidate or against the other. About half and half for Biden said they were voting for him or against Trump. Among Trump voters, 80 percent said they were voting for him. All these voters who really turned out in 2020 to defeat Trump were just doing that, defeating Trump. If those voters don’t turn out again, then we go back to something like 2016, where it’ll be close in those electoral college states but could go the other way.

Sargent: You’re saying that these voters that really need to get flushed into the electorate by fears of a Trump second term are the voters who are younger, nonwhite, and very disillusioned with the system because it really looks like a fundamental failure to them.