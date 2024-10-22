The other day, Donald Trump playacted as a worker at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. But he ran into trouble, evading a question about whether he would support a minimum wage hike, producing scalding headlines. Which gets at a larger scam: Trump enjoys public approval on the economy, even though his agenda for working people is borderline nonexistent, whereas Harris has a detailed economic agenda for working and middle class people alike. We talked to HuffPost senior reporter Jonathan Cohn, author of a good new piece on the McDonald’s saga, who explains how this stunt captures the fraudulence of Trump’s economic plans—in contrast to the authenticity of Harris’s middle class biography. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Bizarre Stunt at McDonald’s Fryer Blows Up in His Face
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump at a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania on October 20, 2024.