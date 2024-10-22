Transcript: Trump’s Bizarre Stunt at McDonald’s Blows Up in His Face

Cohn: Well, it certainly does. That’s where this episode got interesting. You got a question about the minimum wage, Hey, do you support a higher minimum wage?—and, of course, fast food workers at McDonald’s are among those who would benefit from a higher minimum wage—and he totally dodged the question, wouldn’t answer it, and said ... I can’t remember his exact words. It was a classic Trumpism. He didn’t answer, and he said, It was wonderful to be here. These are great people. They’re doing great things, which frankly is a metaphor for the way he’s been running his campaign. He talks about the working class, he talks about loving working-class Americans, but when you dig into his positions on policy, he’s not proposing to do a lot that would help the working class, arguably. In fact, what he does have on his agenda looks like it’s going to hurt the working class.

Sargent: I want to go back to your piece for a second, which I thought did a novel thing. It, as you pointed out earlier, looked at how Kamala Harris actually did work at a McDonald’s as a summer job in her youth. You pointed out that her life experiences actually did inform her economic agenda, whereas Trump does not have life experiences that formed or informed his economic agenda, except maybe when it comes to promising billionaires tax cuts. Can you talk about that difference? It’s a fundamental difference that I think might be lost on some people, but seems critical to me.

Cohn: Harris authentically grew up in a working middle-class neighborhood. She had a single mother who was trying to balance career and child-rearing. As she got older, she was very involved with, among other things, caring for her own mother when her mother was dying from cancer. And she has talked about those experiences a lot. She has said, Hey, I understand what an incredible burden it is to try to balance work and family, and how that burden grows even more when you’re caring for someone, whether it’s a young child or an elderly parent or someone who is sick, which by the way is something I think almost every American will go through in life. I have gone through it. If you haven’t yet, you’re lucky. You will almost certainly. It’s just part of the life cycle. We all do it, and it’s so hard and so difficult. And of course, if you go ahead and take a look at her record and at what she has proposed when she was in the Senate, when she was running for president the first time, what she is proposing now in her campaign, one of the through lines or constants is that she is extremely attuned to this squeeze on middle-class families, on poor families who have to care for relatives.