Older Voters Might Save Us From Trump

Think about it. The Democratic nominee, who’ll be 82 next month, got replaced for being too old largely through the efforts of a still-powerful former House speaker, aged 84. The Republican nominee, aged 78, came to power largely on the strength of his elderly support; foolishly sabotaged that support in 2020 by telling his supporters not to vote by mail, which old people do more than anyone else; and now is struggling to hang onto that support by promising not to tax Social Security benefits. The replacement Democratic nominee is a relative youngster who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this week. Yet it’s this—well, let’s say relatively youthful—politician who may ascend to the White House on the strength of the elderly vote.

The chattering class is forever fascinated by the youth vote because young people are our future, etc., and there are a lot of polling organizations that track it. These include Generation Lab (founded by Cyrus Beschloss, under-30 son of the historian Michael Beschloss); the Harvard Youth poll (which in September recorded an even larger 30-point lead for Harris among likely voters); the Yale Youth Poll (which earlier this month put Harris’s lead at 22 points among likely voters); and the University of Chicago/Generation Forward Youth Poll (which in August had Harris leading Trump by nine points). Universities in particular have a bias for studying the youth vote because they’re heavily populated by young people, to whom the views of other young people are inherently more fascinating than the views of everybody else.

But what we really need is better polling about older voters. I’m not aware that any entity besides the AARP polls the alte kaker vote on a regular basis, and the AARP’s polls seldom make headlines. Look, I get it. As the British playwright Alan Bennett observes ruefully in his 2018 play Allelujah, “Nobody likes old people. Even old people don’t like old people.” But ignore this group at your peril, because just about the last faculty Americans lose before they depart this vale of tears is the ability to fill out a ballot.