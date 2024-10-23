Transcript: Harris’s One Path to Beating Trump, Explained By a Pro

Brownstein: They are. They’re trying hard. But look, you never know until it happens. The other risk is that in this very gender-divided world, she suffers more than a minimal erosion among the college men. Usually in modern politics, until Trump has started putting this pressure on Black and Latino men, the two biggest cross-pressured groups were the college white men and the noncollege white women, because they are where gender and education, which are the most powerful forces, pull in opposite directions. Democrats have gotten to a point where they’re running about even with the college white men, sometimes winning them. They lose the noncollege white women, but they do better among them in the Rust Belt states than they’re doing in the Sun Belt states. The path isn’t crazy. You can see the path for how this works out for her, particularly in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The question is whether that Trump country in Pennsylvania gets so bad that you can’t overcome it, even with really strong performances. You and I have argued about this, and many people have argued about it and what other ramifications would have been, but I have felt, since day one, that on October 25, she will have wished she picked Josh Shapiro. I still feel that way as October 25 is coming.

Sargent: Well, it certainly looks plausible. I do want to talk to you about abortion and men. You brought this up a second ago. James Carville said on this podcast that a sleeper constituency is college-educated white men who have been awakened to the threat that the rolling back of reproductive rights poses to their daughters and other female loved ones. You found this as well. As we said, Biden really maximized democratic support among suburbanites, but it does seem as if Harris might be able to get more of these Dobbs dads, as they’ve been labeled. Can you talk about that?

Brownstein: Again, in 2022, Shapiro, Whitmer, and Evers all ran better among college white men, according to the exit poll, than Biden had two years earlier. First election post-Dobbs. Now, [with] presidential election, other factors are at play. These men, probably most of them would say in a poll, think Trump is better on the economy. But they are an important constituency for not only the abortion message but the democracy chaos message. These are men who basically like order in their lives. They don’t think the system needs to be blown up. College white men are the most likely of anybody in society to own stock, and it has not been a bad couple of years for people who have stocks in their 401k. They’re all bigger than they were a few years ago. They may have doubts about whether Harris has enough experience. They may have disappointment over the inflation, but they’re not hurting that much. And presumable they have more leeway to vote on these other issues than maybe some of the noncollege white women, who are feeling squeezed.