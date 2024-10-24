Transcript: Harris’ Harsh Takedown of Trump’s Hitler Stunner Nails It

This feels more like 2020 in terms of the margin than 2022. And the reason that’s significant is that in 2022, Governor Evers run by 3.4 percentage points, which is more than five times the margin that Biden won in Wisconsin in 2020, which is 0.6 percentage points. This is, from what we can tell right now, looks more like a nail-biter. But the reality is if voters have decided that they cannot vote for Trump again, but we know that they voted in multiple elections recently and we think that they’ve been Republican, they will show up as increased Republican turnout in everyone’s models until the ballots are actually counted. Obviously it’s a secret ballot, we don’t know who’s voting how, but we can see the precinct level. If a precinct is moving blue, even in a very red county like Waukesha, that’s an indication that January 6, the affront and attacks on our democracy, and Dobbs, the attack on the freedom to make your own decisions about your own body—those two issues are the big new factors in our politics that can potentially spell doom for Trump’s presidency that have happened since the 2020 election.

What we can tell right now, it’s not like the bottom has fallen out anywhere of turnout. You can read these numbers as it’s going to be really close and both sides are going to have super high turnout or that there’s some crossover voting, which is part of how Evers won.

And I’ll say one last thing. It’s not just the suburbs that were very red. It’s also that Biden over-performed relative to what you’d expect from demographics and expect from 2016 in rural Wisconsin. Most Wisconsinites live in small towns or rural areas. Half the state lives in communities of 15,000 people or less. It’s not like Arizona where more than half the population lives in the Phoenix metropolitan area. This is a state where it is spread out all over Wisconsin and most people can see a water tower from their house. It’s not a state where most people live in skyscraping apartment buildings. Being able to find a few more Democrats in every 500-person town across the state can mean a statewide margin of victory. That’s what our organizing strategy focuses on doing. It’s turning out voters everywhere. And it’s part of what this communication can do. This kind of news can help people to perk up and say, This is different from other elections, it’s time to rally around the flag.