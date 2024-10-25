Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Rants at Jack Smith Signal Darker Aims

The one gray area is his interactions with Mike Pence about refusing to certify the election. Jack Smith says that’s in that third category of presumptively immune conduct that’s within the official conduct, but not part of a president’s core constitutional duties—because after all, he’s talking to the vice president in his role as the president of the Senate—and that he believes he can rebut that presumption of immunity so that that conduct is also part of the case. Whether he’s right or wrong there, all that other stuff we just talked about, the other three schemes—pressuring the legislature, the false slates of electors, and using the chaos to persuade Congress—that is all coming in. None of that is going to be immune, and that case will go to trial again probably sometime in 2025. And that part of the case remains very strong.

Sargent: This brings up something that really disturbs me about all this. I don’t think the media has adequately covered it. The fact that he will cancel prosecutions of himself is a standalone alarming story in its own right. It’s almost always mentioned in passing and in coverage of the cases more broadly. The result is that voters don’t really know that one thing that’s on the ballot in this election is whether Trump will be allowed to place himself above the law for extremely serious crimes against the country. Can you talk about why that’s important in and of itself? It’s bad for the rule of law if a president can simply order the Justice Department to drop criminal prosecutions against him for serious crimes, isn’t it?

McQuade: It’s such a good point, and I do agree with you that it gets glossed over because what people say is, Well, of course, if Donald Trump is elected, he will dismiss the cases against himself, and then there’s a roll of the eyes and then move on. It is important to pause for just a minute to think about how profound that really is. That’s never happened in the history of our country where a president says, I am going to order the Justice Department to stop an indicted case against me. And these cases ... For sure, the documents case are about Donald Trump in his personal capacity. All the conduct alleged in the documents case occurred when he was out of office in 2017 when he was a private citizen. There’s no immunity for any of that. It is really simply saying to the Justice Department, I order you to stop the case against me.