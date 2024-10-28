Transcript: Michelle Obama’s Brutal Takedown of Trump Shames Media

Galen: A friend of mine said the other day that he’s “nauseously optimistic” and I feel the same way, Greg. On some of these things where it’s tied 50-50, I don’t know the methodology, if they’re asking leaners to make a decision, but Trump has never really cleared like 46 or 47 percent as a ceiling. Electorally, and by the numbers, I just don’t see that he’s going to be able to do that this time. Kamala Harris should win on the numbers, if nothing else. She should win on the numbers in a lot of these states, especially the upper Midwest because there are more otherwise decent, and I say pro-democracy because that’s where I live in the world, voters who maybe don’t agree with Kamala Harris on everything, but certainly don’t want Donald Trump back. And frankly, we’ve had the baby boom generation in office since 1993. There’s a lot of people who are just saying, You know what, let’s turn the page. If you mix that with a lot of younger voters who want nothing to do with Donald Trump—I think it will be ultimately, Greg, the women who save us. It will be women of all ages, all demographics, all regions, all geographics, that ultimately come out in droves to say, We want nothing more to do with this guy, and to punish the Republican Party for Dobbs and what they did.

Sargent: What are the prospects of her getting to 49, 49.5 while Trump remains at 47, 48? And is that the path to winning?

Galen: I think it is. I think it is the path for Harris to get almost 50 in a lot of these. It’s for conclusion probably that she wins the popular vote. But again, I just think that at the end of the day, the numbers are on her side. There are more voters available to Harris. I spend most of my time here knocking on doors, speaking to volunteer groups. The people that I’m seeing are fired up. They’re there because they want to be, not because they’re being paid to be, Greg. Campaigns matter on the margins, and right now the Harris campaign on the ground and the Democrats on the ground and allied groups like us on the ground have a heck of a lot more energy, have a heck of a lot more infrastructure, and a heck of a lot more resources than Trump who’s paying Elon Musk however much money it is to have Ron DeSantis’s team go out and try and find voters for him, which makes no sense on several levels.