MAGA suddenly seems very, very out of sorts. Donald Trump raged at Fox News on Monday, blasting the network for its supposedly favorable coverage of Democrats. Meanwhile, a number of Trump’s allies suddenly seem very worried about the backlash to his hate rally at Madison Square Garden. We spoke with Democratic strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio, who regularly does research into disaffected voters and explains why Trump’s rally at the Garden could provide last-minute motivation to vote against Trump among people who are at risk of sitting out the election. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Rages at Fox News as His Allies Suddenly Panic Over Rally Fiasco
As MAGA spinners rush to do damage control over the racist “jokes” at Trump’s New York rally, a Democratic strategist dissects why this saga could drive disaffected voters to Democrats at a critical moment.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024