The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Rages at Fox News as His Allies Suddenly Panic Over Rally Fiasco

As MAGA spinners rush to do damage control over the racist “jokes” at Trump’s New York rally, a Democratic strategist dissects why this saga could drive disaffected voters to Democrats at a critical moment.

Donald Trump looks angry
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024

MAGA suddenly seems very, very out of sorts. Donald Trump raged at Fox News on Monday, blasting the network for its supposedly favorable coverage of Democrats. Meanwhile, a number of Trump’s allies suddenly seem very worried about the backlash to his hate rally at Madison Square Garden. We spoke with Democratic strategist Anat Shenker-Osorio, who regularly does research into disaffected voters and explains why Trump’s rally at the Garden could provide last-minute motivation to vote against Trump among people who are at risk of sitting out the election. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

