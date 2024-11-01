How Republicans Get Away With Fleecing Their Own Voters

It’s tempting to conclude that Republicans take advantage of voter ignorance and Democrats do not. But a likelier explanation is that voters in red states are more ignorant. You’ve no doubt read about the collapse of local newspapers creating news deserts across the country. What you may not know is that this problem is especially acute in conservative areas. Steve Waldman and Lori Henson, crunching data from the 2023 Medill State of Local News report, note that fully 83 percent of those counties Medill judged either news deserts or in danger of becoming news deserts voted Republican in the 2020 election. The 13 states with the most news deserts—Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, etc.—were all red states except Georgia. In the absence of information, people vote based on cultural affinity. When people self-identify as conservative, as they do in many regions of this country, they vote Republican.

But not everyone who self-identifies as conservative actually favors conservative policies. Citing preliminary findings by Madison Schroeder, a doctoral student in political science at the University of Oregon, Klas and Silverman report that between 2016 and 2022, ballot measures in Republican trifecta states were left-leaning twice as often as they were right-leaning and that the success rate for left-leaning measures was almost as high (67 percent) as in blue trifecta states (74 percent). You might perhaps argue that states controlled by one party naturally invite ballot measures from the opposition for want of other avenues. But right-leaning ballot measures in blue trifecta states were comparatively rare, Schroeder found, numbering less than one-third the number of left-leaning ballot measures, and they usually failed. Right-leaning ballot measures in red trifecta states were similarly rare, numbering about half the number of left-leaning ballot measures, and their failure rate (57 percent) was almost as high as in blue trifecta states (60 percent).

Just about all of what Klas and Silverman report about state politics applies to national politics too. The same Republican trifecta states that gerrymandered state districts after 2010 gerrymandered congressional districts too, and they did it again in 2020. Had an anti-gerrymandering bill that cleared the House in 2022 not been blocked by a Senate filibuster, according to the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice, 11 Republican-controlled states would have been required by law to redraw their congressional districts, against four Democratic-controlled states. The Brennan Center further reports that just about every red state has passed restrictive voting laws since 2021 (along with the blue states of New York, New Jersey, and Georgia). The same ballot you fill out (or can’t fill out) for state legislators also includes candidates for national office.