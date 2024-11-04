We Already Know One Big Loser in This Election: The Mainstream Media

It’s no secret that the right has long harbored disdain for mainstream media, branding it with terms like “fake news” and “enemy of the people.” But what’s new—and frankly alarming—is the mounting frustration from the center and left. These are readers who once defended these institutions, subscribed, donated, and championed the importance of a free press. Now, they’re canceling subscriptions and voicing their disillusionment.

Jeff Jarvis captured this sentiment in his recent piece for the Columbia Journalism Review. He noted, “What is new and striking is the current wave of grievances regarding political coverage coming from once-devoted liberal readers as well as experienced journalists.” When your most loyal supporters start questioning your integrity, that’s not just a red flag—it’s a siren blaring in the newsroom.

By bending over backward to appease right-wing critics—who, let’s be honest, are unlikely to ever be satisfied—mainstream outlets risk alienating their core audience. These are the readers who’ve stuck with them through thick and thin, defended them against accusations of bias, and financially supported them in an era where journalism is under economic strain.