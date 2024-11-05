You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

“Women Will Save Us”: Liz Cheney Predicts Trump’s Ultimate Humiliation

With Liz Cheney suggesting female voters will finish off Trump, a well-placed party official in Pennsylvania tells us why the anti-Trump energy she’s seeing on the ground could prove decisive.

Liz Cheney talks into a microphone while looking at Kamala Harris, who's sitting besides her
Sarah Rice/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in Royal Oak, Michigan, on October 21, 2024.

If Donald Trump is going to be defeated, it will come down to this: Female voters look poised to vote for Kamala Harris in numbers we can only guess at. On Monday, Liz Cheney went on “The View” and flatly predicted that women will save us from Trump, laying out why she believes right leaning women shouldand will—reject Trump and his increasingly unstable hatreds. We talked to Stella Sexton, the vice chair of the Democratic Party in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, about what she’s seeing on the ground, how women are turning on Trump in the home stretch, and why it will be in places like Lancaster that women may decide this election against him. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.


