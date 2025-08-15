Defense Department Brags About Recruiting Women—With One Massive Flaw

“These numbers are fantastic. Under the previous administration we had about 16,000 female recruits last year. Now we’ve got upwards of 24,000,” Wilson said. While the Pentagon has not officially released these numbers, it gave the same ones to Fox News earlier this week.

The broadcast showed several “photographs” of strikingly beautiful and notably diverse female officers. But lo and behold, a Grok AI watermark was distinctly visible in the corner of each image, revealing that the military’s newest recruits were nothing but ghosts in the machine.

. @PressSecDOD "The Army, the Air Force, the Navy, EVERYONE IS HITTING THEIR (RECRUITING) METRICS EARLY!



It is a TESTAMENT to Secretary Hegseth and President Trump's LEADERSHIP!" pic.twitter.com/5YRzHi0FmA — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) August 14, 2025

A DOD spokesperson told CNN that they had not provided the phony images. Later, during Thursday evening’s show, Gaetz apologized for showing AI-generated images. “The DOD didn’t give us these images; Grok did. And we’ll use better judgment going forward,” he said.

