Top Trump Ally Reveals Alarming Details About His Plans for “Day One”

After Donald Trump won the election, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who is becoming a senior figure in MAGA-world, declared on Fox News that he has a big mandate to govern exactly as he campaigned, while specifically listing what’s coming. This is alarming, since Trump campaigned relentlessly on a platform of explicit threats of authoritarian retribution and violence. We talked to David Kurtz, executive editor of Talking Points Memo and author of a good new piece on the election results. He reflects on how sobering it is that voters chose Trump in the full awareness of the cruelties he’s planning to unleash—and discusses the immense task that lies ahead in containing the damage. Listen to this episode here.