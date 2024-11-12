You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Angry New Threats on Truth Social Hint Darkly at What’s Coming

As Trump rages at critics, New Yorker writer Susan Glasser explains how he’ll be able to persecute his enemies more easily this time—helped by a more pliant GOP and a near-total absence of guardrails.

Donald Trump sneers
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 06, 2024

During the campaign, Donald Trump openly advertised that as president, he’ll use the state to retaliate against his enemies in every way he can. Now The New York Times reports that some of his advisers are urging him to absolutely make good on that threat. And right on cue, Trump erupted on social media, calling for investigations into people supposedly spreading false rumors about his intention to sell shares of his Truth Social—a revealing indicator of the types of abuses of power that we can expect from a second Trump term. We talked to New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, author of a great new piece on what’s coming. She explains in alarming detail how Trump will be far more liberated—less constrained by the law, by the Republican Party, and by guardrails of any kind—than ever before. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Daily Blast, Department Of Justice