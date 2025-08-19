Trump Accidentally Lets Slip Dark Truth About His Plot to Rig Midterms

On Monday, President Trump unleashed a tortured Truth Social rant that lied relentlessly about vote-by-mail and announced a forthcoming executive order that would end mail voting entirely. That’s not legal, of course. But nothing, no matter how absurd, can be ruled out these days. Stunningly, Trump’s eruption also explicitly tied this scheme to the midterm elections, inadvertently revealing a bigger set of intentions: to abuse presidential power in every conceivable way he can to swing the midterms against Democrats. This comes as Trump’s scheme to get Texas to gerrymander five extra GOP seats is gaining steam. We talked to David Daley, the great analyst of right-wing election subversion, whose latest book is called Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections. He explains how Trump will try to help the GOP cheat its way through the midterms, why it might work, and what Democrats must do in response—in this election cycle and, importantly, beyond. Listen to this episode here.