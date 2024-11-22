Transcript: Matt Gaetz Implosion Reveals Trump’s Power Isn’t Limitless

Sargent: Can I just ask you though, Norm, I want to be sure I understand you correctly: You do think that there’s going to be a sizable enough body of Republicans both in the Senate and the House that will rise up against certain extreme excesses such as dramatically ramping up the spending for mass deportations—you see that happening? If he doesn’t get to do his end run around the Constitution budgetarily, if the Supreme Court doesn’t bless that, you do think that he’s going to run into resistance on some of the high ticket MAGA items?

Ornstein: It’s going to be very difficult for them to do these things through the normal appropriations and budget process. Now, can they find ways around it? Very possibly. The biggest thing to keep in mind though is we’re still dealing with a cult, Greg, and with Republicans in the House and Senate who are going to be very, very reluctant to go against Trump, even at least for now, until there’s an enormous public backlash.

When Trump is in charge, and Trump has wielded several times privately and semi-publicly that with Elon Musk by his side, we’ll see how long that lasts, that Republicans who defy him are going to have a Musk-financed primary challenge. The idea that you’re going to go against Trump and face the wrath of your own constituents who are very much in the cult and along with that may face then that primary challenge—it’s going to keep most of them in line. Now, how long that lasts, and that includes how long his marriage with Elon Musk lasts when Musk is determined to be the alpha figure in this relationship, those are questions we can’t answer quite yet. But I’m not expecting a lot of resistance from congressional Republicans to much of what Trump wants to do. He’ll do an end run as much as he can, even if it’s illegal because he’s got immunity.