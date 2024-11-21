Elon Musk’s Stealth War Against the Poor

Many of the people subject to these overpayment recoveries—who, in light of their eligibility for the programs, did not have much income—spent the money they were supposedly being overpaid as it came in. They could not and cannot reasonably be expected to pay it back.

The way that the SSA went after improper payments was so cruel that the reporting on the stories of the individuals targeted by the agency—as many as two million people per year—won a bunch of newsrooms a big award. Even some Republicans in Congress sought to stop the SSA’s overpayment clawbacks.

To be sure, there are legitimate concerns about some types of overpayments—such as overpayments to Medicare Advantage providers. But at the individual level, it is mostly the administrative complexity of our system that creates the conditions for payment errors, rather than negligence or malfeasance on the part of the agencies or beneficiaries. The more complex the eligibility requirements, the more likely it is that someone will make a mistake on a form. In 2023, the payment error rate in the heavily means-tested SSI program (9.2 percent) was much higher than that of the relatively simpler SSDI and old-age Social Security programs (0.66 percent). A comprehensive solution would need to include simplifying our welfare state and making it more universal (cutting the red tape, if you will), but if I were to guess, Musk is probably not so amenable to that idea.