Donald Trump Is a Weakling. That’s the Problem.

One might argue that the chaos Trump’s appointees generate is very much the point; that creating havoc within the federal government serves Trump’s larger purpose of tearing down the administrative state. But that’s Steve Bannon’s life mission, not Trump’s. Like every other rich fathead, Trump wants to cut taxes and halt regulations; beyond that his policies are entirely transactional. He’ll do something if it helps him or enriches him or gratifies his bottomless need to be cheered at political rallies. He’ll avoid anything that doesn’t do those things. That’s his compass.

It’s been noted that Trump possesses a disquieting affinity for people accused of committing, or tolerating, sexual misconduct; for proto-fascists; and for various other seedy types that normal people would cross the street to avoid. Where does he find them? The attraction isn’t ideological. Before he encountered Robert Kennedy Jr., for instance, I doubt Trump had strong views about fluoridation. Trump just enjoys people who are transgressive like his own vulgar self—especially when they suck up to him. That these people are usually frauds of one type or another, or flat-out evil or crazy, is something he’s either slow to notice or doesn’t care about. He just likes that they’re vivid and shameless and that they encourage him to follow his own worst instincts. He’s like a child who wants to run away with the circus.

Trump is dangerous, but he isn’t dangerous because, in returning to the White House, he’s finally achieved mastery at working the levers of power. He’s dangerous because, like last time, he won’t have a clue. Once again, his weakness will liberate the spectacularly bad actors with which he staffs his administration. No wonder every scoundrel in the country is desperate to get on board. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.