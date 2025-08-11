Republican Rep’s Town Hall Goes Sideways as Voters Demand Impeachment

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,” Trump told a packed room of reporters. “This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re gonna take our capital back. We’re taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I’m officially invoking Section 740, of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, you know what that is, and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and you’ll be meeting the people that will be directly involved with that.”

While Trump spent much of the press conference focusing on what he thinks is a crime epidemic, he also emphasized his plans for D.C.’s “beautification.”

“We’re going to be removing homeless encampments from all over our parks, our beautiful, beautiful parks, which now a lot of people can’t walk on. They’ve been very, very dirty, very, a lot of problems, but we’ve already started that. We’re moving the encampments away, trying to take care of people, some of those people, we don’t know how they even got there, some of those people from different countries, different parts of the world,” Trump opined. “Nobody knows who they are. They have no idea. But they’re there getting rid of the people from underpasses and public spaces from all over the city.”