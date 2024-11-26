You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Why Did Trump Win? James Carville Has Discovered an Unsettling Answer.

The veteran strategist explains how Trump’s victory revealed a major problem in the way Democrats communicate with voters—and unveils his idea for a new way forward.

James Carville speaks into mic
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
James Carville in Telluride, Colorado, on September 01, 2024

As Democrats sift through the wreckage left behind by Donald Trump’s victory, it’s become clear the party needs a major rebuilding effort with the working class. A new analysis from The New York Times finds unnervingly large swings among working class voters during the Trump era, including among nonwhites. We talked to veteran strategist James Carville, who offers a deceptively simple diagnosis: The Democratic Party is simply “in the dark” about how many Americans, especially working class, young, and nonwhite voters, are getting their information right now, and getting to the bottom of this conundrum is urgent. Carville also unveils a new project he’s pursuing that he hopes will begin to solve the problem. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

