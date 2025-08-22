On Thursday, JD Vance delivered a speech designed to reset the political battle over President Trump’s abysmally unpopular budget bill. But Vance’s speech devolved into a series of rants that seemed to ape Trump’s style. Vance lied about the bill’s health care cuts and dissembled wildly about its expected impact on rural hospitals—both times smearing undocumented immigrants with vile Trumpian dishonesty. He also baselessly attacked a nonpartisan agency whose analysis displeased him. All this comes as news outlets in many states are showing that people deep in MAGA country know they’re set to get royally screwed. Vance’s scamming of Trump voters here was extraordinary. But Democrats have work to do. We talked to Michael Linden, an economist and Democratic strategist organizing against the bill. He dissects Vance’s lies about it, explains how badly it will shaft Trump voters and the working class, and discusses how Democrats can keep the focus on it through Election Day 2026. Listen to this episode here.
JD Vance’s Scamming of Trump Voters Takes Ugly Turn in Vile New Rants
As Vance defends Trump’s big, ugly bill with lies and demagoguery, an economist and Democratic strategist explains how badly the bill shafts Trump voters—and how Democrats can make the GOP pay for it.
Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance in the UK on August 13, 2025