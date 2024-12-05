Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is hanging by a thread. GOP senators are clearly signaling that he’s in deep trouble. Yet powerful right-wing influencers are now angrily rushing to Hegseth’s defense, urging those senators to stand behind him. We chatted with Matt Gertz of Media Matters, who has a good new piece reporting on Fox News’s efforts to save Hegseth. Gertz explains how MAGA is turning this into a test for GOP senators: Will they surrender to the “liberal media” when it reports facts about Trump, or will they side with Trump and MAGA? If GOP senators fail now, it bodes badly for what’s coming. Listen to this episode here.
MAGA Rages as GOPers Deliver Trump Bad News: Pete Hegseth May Be Toast
As Republican senators signal that Trump’s pick for defense secretary may not survive, a leading observer of right wing media explains how MAGA is turning Hegseth into a disturbing litmus test for the GOP.
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee as secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2024