Transcript: Trump’s Cabinet of Sex-Abusers Is Blowing Up in His Face

They can’t get those things. He can’t actually do those things. So instead, Trump is substituting this completely empty identity politics where they get a lot of symbolic ... Misogynists get a lot of symbolic representation like we can’t make your girlfriend come back to you because you wouldn’t do the dishes but we can put a bunch of sex abusers in high office and you can look at them and feel good about yourself.

It’s supposed to demoralize feminists and make us feel like we’ve lost a lot of ground. But as I argue in the piece, what’s actually happening is that it’s become a reminder of why #MeToo was such an important movement to begin with. We have this MAGA movement attempt to make misogyny just seem like a fun sport—just like guys being guys; it’s no big deal; it doesn’t mean anything; women are hysterical; it’s the woke mob, they just are oversensitive Karens. And what #MeToo did was go, Well, actually this is what happened to me; when I dealt with this attitude in person, I was violently assaulted, I’m traumatized for life. These guys attack women over and over again, and it’s not cute and it’s not fun; it’s scary. And it often causes women to lose their jobs, to suffer, again, great trauma.

The impacts are huge, and that had a very sobering effect on a lot of people, which was to say, Yeah, there’s actually a human cost to misogyny, and women pay it. That’s burned out a little because we’ve all told those stories and it feels repetitive to keep doing it. And it’s very hard, especially for survivors, to just keep talking about their trauma over and over again. It always re-traumatizes you a little. But by picking these guys, Gaetz and Hegseth, and then forcing the details of what they’ve been accused of into the public eye, we’re getting a little reminder again of why that has so much power. Matt Gaetz particularly portrays himself as a good time guy, but it’s actually gross and upsetting, the details that leaked out in those eight days between when he was nominated and when he withdrew: Seventeen-year-old? Ugh.