Here’s What States Should Do to Fight Climate Change Under Trump

Since Barack Obama’s presidency, state attorneys general have been suing the federal government at a much higher volume than they used to. Obama faced 80 multi-state lawsuits. The first Trump administration faced 160. The Biden administration has experienced 137. Nearly all of these have been partisan—filed by red states against Democrats, or vice versa.

It’s easy to think of these cases as a kind of political theater, but they’ve actually had significant effects on policy. Democratic AGs won 83 percent of their lawsuits against Trump, and these ended up halting some of his administration’s more disastrous plans. A telling example was the Trump administration’s effort to delay the Chemical Disaster Rule, which was designed to limit the damage from chemical disasters at industrial plants. The rule was inspired by an explosion at a fertilizer plant in Texas that killed 15 people. Scott Pruitt, the first leader of the EPA under Trump, tried to delay the policy (with plans to ultimately rescind it). But the administration lost in court, partly because it failed to show that the public benefits of this delay would outweigh the harms, as the law required. This was typical, Noll said. “On many occasions, they left out the side of the equations that showed the harms, and they thought they could get away with that.”

Climate watchers were distressed this past spring at the outcome of the Supreme Court’s big Chevron case, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. The court overturned a precedent that said the judiciary had to defer to the expertise of federal agencies to interpret congressional statutes. This was bad news for Democratic administrations that wanted to use agencies like the EPA to advance climate goals. However, with a Republican back in the White House, the ruling could actually benefit environmentalists. It will limit the ability of federal agencies to roll back existing protections. “In that context, it’s going to be even harder for them to justify these harmful things under their statutes,” Noll said. “The judges will be like, ‘What?’”