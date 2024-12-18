Joan Didion, Eve Babitz, and the Biographer Who Missed the Point

Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik Scribner Buy on Bookshop

Frog-marching her subjects in a Jungian direction, Anolik declares them each other’s “shadow selves”: Each was what the other “feared becoming and longed to become.” Joan, who stayed so carefully within her own limits, would have been “dazzled, excited, maybe even a little intimidated” by Eve’s freedoms, Anolik imagines, envying and looking up to her. They’re “two halves of American womanhood,” and you can’t read one without the other. Didion without Babitz “is the sun without the moon.”



Didion’s well-known contempt for formulaic language of this sort (celestial and otherwise) remains a standard to emulate. All the same, disliking Didion has long felt like my shameful literary secret: Her stylistic tics set my teeth on edge, I find the novels sententious, the sweeping pronouncements of the essays frequently hollow. Perhaps unreasonably, I never feel more Jewish than when someone’s going on about how many generations back they can trace their westward-trekking forebears, making Didion’s confident ancestry and her confident decrees about American rot and unraveling sound like land grabs in different guises. (Maybe the nativist-tinged preoccupation with bloodlines and decline hits the ear more jarringly in MAGA times.)

We all have our Didions, and I don’t expect mine is yours. Mine also isn’t Anolik’s, whose vitriol toward her is so mean-spirited as to appear, at times, unhinged. Dead writers are public property, of course, available to all as free punching bags and cudgels. Yet Didion & Babitz gets into the desecration business with a peculiar agenda. Anolik has made a career out of rediscovering Eve Babitz, which culminated in her well-received 2019 biography, Hollywood’s Eve (some portion of which she recycles in the present book, she acknowledges), and apparently operates from the assumption that there’s only room for one revered female literary icon at a time. Didion needs to be dislodged because Babitz was the sexier and more improvisatory of the two—even if only one of her books (Slow Days, Fast Company) was, in Anolik’s own estimation, really great.