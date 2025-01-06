The Shadowy Millions Behind San Francisco’s “Moderate” Politics

Mark Dietrich at his home in San Francisco’s Richmond District. The community activist is known for helping his neighbors fortify their garages—and for reuniting tourists with their stolen luggage—amid a spike in property crime in the area. AVILA GONZALEZ/SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE/GETTY

Twenty years ago, many people recognized these ideas as reactionary. After two consecutive election cycles in which Democrats primarily ran on a platform of not being Donald Trump, however, ideas and governing philosophies have taken a back seat to questions of loyalty. The tech elite in San Francisco aim to redraw political lines so that conservatives can feel at home on both sides, and progressives are boxed out of politics as dangerous communist radicals. But progressives aren’t the actual radicals in this story. That moniker belongs to some key players at the top of this “commonsense” movement—those who yearn to replace nation-states with anarcho-capitalist “startup societies” ruled by philosopher-king CEOs. The impracticality of such pipe dreams does not stop them from pouring resources into the project, and the results are painfully real.

I recently visited San Francisco in search of the failed city I’d heard so much about. Aside from a few awful blocks in the Tenderloin district, most of its streets looked clean enough to eat off, at least in my New York City eyes. The tent encampments I’d been promised largely failed to materialize, and I braved BART and Muni without a single unpleasant experience. San Francisco has the highest retail and office space vacancy rates in the country, but also had the highest rate of remote work in 2021, at 35 percent. Today, it stands at 20.5 percent, still far higher than the national average. Most departing businesses cited either this trend or downsizing, not crime, as the reason for their exodus—and the AI boom has started to fill the space they left behind. Tourists and residents walked without fear in the warm September sun, and, statistically speaking, they were correct to do so; San Francisco has a significantly lower rate of violent crime than the national average for large U.S. cities.

But the city is not paradise either. Nearly a quarter of San Franciscans pay more than 50 percent of their income to keep a roof over their heads, placing them one emergency away from eviction. Nearly one of every hundred residents experienced homelessness in 2022. Drug overdoses are far higher than the national average, and while I did not find any fentanyl farmer’s markets, I did find curated human misery at the heart of the Tenderloin. People with nowhere to go stood in line, or sat on the curb, or lay on the sidewalk in a stupor. Several openly smoked fentanyl using foil and a straw—something I’d never seen before, even in New York.