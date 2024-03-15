The Case Against YIMBYism

According to YIMBYs, the big problem is exclusionary zoning policies: in short, laws that restrict the size and type of buildings in many neighborhoods, often those dominated by single-family homes. Cemented in place in the twentieth century by segregationists and maintained for decades by NIMBY—“not in my backyard”—homeowners who resist any changes that might compromise their “neighborhood character,” these rules effectively ban apartments on 75 percent of residential land. “We’ve significantly constrained the production of new housing in major cities, and increasingly in other places too,” Ned Resnikoff, the policy director at California YIMBY and a YIMBYtown speaker, told me. “The only housing that private developers have any incentive to produce is extremely expensive.”

Since around 2014, YIMBYs have been vigorously trying to loosen these and other development constraints through legislation and local activism. Whether their ideas emerged from the depths of right-wing think tanks or from the passions of Bay Area populists like Trauss is a point of some contention. What’s certain is that YIMBY policies satisfied elite consensus, promising workforce housing for tech-sector donors while scratching a deregulatory itch that libertarians had long been trying to reach.

Over the years, YIMBYs have supported “legalizing” all sorts of new homes—high-rises, “fourplexes,” backyard apartments, and, in some cases, forms of subsidized and social housing—often mouthing a social justice motivation. But they are also explicit that deregulation won’t help those struggling at the bottom of the market, and the movement has found itself at odds with low-income tenants of color who oppose new developments that herald gentrification. YIMBYism was always “a promise that we didn’t need to redistribute anything,” said Alexander Ferrer, a planner and researcher at Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, a Los Angeles tenant advocacy organization. “We could just make more property.”