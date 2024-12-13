Transcript: Trump’s Rage at FBI Darkens as GOPers Signal Surrender

Sargent: I agree 100 percent. It was really a very important moment for those reasons. Let’s finish up on Kash Patel for a sec. If there’s any hope of being able to hang on to the right-side-up story and not let it get erased and replaced by the upside-down story part of that, not all but part of it is going reside in these Republican senators. I understand that you’re very pessimistic about where that could all go. Republican senators really look as if they probably will green-light Kash Patel and probably Pete Hegseth too. I don’t know about RFK or Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi Gabbard’s going to be a tough one, but anyway, we could really have Kash Patel. What happens when they actually start to prosecute people without cause, prosecute Trump’s enemies without cause? Can’t we make Republican senators own that at that point?

Saletan: Yeah, we can make them own it. The outer limit of the question that you’re getting at is: Is there some point at which reality intrudes? They’re going to try to do what authoritarian regimes do, which is to lie their way through everything. We have a model for what’s going to happen, which is what they did in the last few years with Jim Jordan and others tried to make the villains the heroes and vice versa. They’re going to be prosecuting the investigators and the prosecutors who looked into Donald Trump and his various accomplices. I don’t know how far Patel is going to take this, but is there a limit to the lies they’re going to be able to tell? I guess that remains to be seen, but we’re all going to have to do what we can to marshal the truth and to remind people of it because it’s so easy to forget. You and I, we’re political nerds and we keep track of this stuff, but we saw in the election that people weren’t paying attention to a lot of this. We’re going to have to just keep these stories alive.

As to your question about the Republican Party, Greg, at this point, I expect nothing from them. I honestly think that when the history of this time is written, if we are lucky, if the good guys win in the end, the Republican Party under Donald Trump will just be viewed as an authoritarian party that did whatever he wanted to. And that’s going to include about 50 of these 53 senators. I expect them to wave through Patel and Tulsi Gabbard and all the others. Maybe if we’re lucky, what happens is Patel then undertakes some assault on the rule of law that is just so obvious, or they just screw up. Let’s say they start the deportations and it’s a logistical disaster—a totally plausible scenario. At that point, did people turn against Donald Trump? I don’t know the answer to that.