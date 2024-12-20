As of this recording, lawmakers are still chaotically rushing to avoid a government shutdown. And one thing is already clear from this fiasco: Donald Trump will betray his voters very, very badly. Trump and Elon Musk killed a compromise bill, demanding deep spending cuts that would inflict real harm on Trump country, portending a lot more like this to come. (After we recorded, the House voted down the second government funding bill House Republicans advanced.) We chatted with Paul Waldman, author of The Cross Section Substack and co-author of White Rural Rage. He explains why all this is happening, the tensions it reveals among Republicans, and how the Trump-Musk alliance looks poised to sell out MAGA voters. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump-Musk Fiasco Worsens, Exposing How Badly MAGA Voters Got Scammed
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk in Brownsville, Texas, on November 19, 2024