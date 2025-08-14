“Leave Us Alone!” D.C. Residents Furious as Federal Takeover Begins
On Wednesday night, Washington D.C. residents took to the streets to yell at law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen who were stationed in the city.
Washington, D.C. residents are beginning to see the actual impact of Donald Trump’s National Guard invasion, and they’re already sick of it.
Various photos and footage taken on 14th Street around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night in Northwest D.C. show a large police checkpoint with officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in both marked and unmarked cars. Many of them were masked, and they pulled people over and out of their cars, reportedly arresting at least one person, a Black woman.
In one clip, a crowd gathers around the officers at the checkpoint, booing loudly with a few “fuck you’s” in the mix. In another from the same checkpoint one incensed woman can be heard yelling “none of us want you here, go home!” at the officers.
“You are surrounded by a mob of people that hate you!” yelled another. “Go home!”
“Leave us alone!” said one more, before boos rained down again.
This all comes just days after Trump announced his federalization of the MPD and his deployment of 800 National Guardsmen into the city, which began Wednesday morning. Residents have already seen an increased ICE and DEA presence in calm neighborhoods like Adams Morgan and Georgetown. On Monday night, U.S. Park Police were seen randomly harassing Black residents smoking cigarettes, that the officers reportedly mistook for weed, on the steps of their home, “Because Donald Trump’s tired of it.”
Trump has suggested that this federal takeover will only grow lengthier and more intense, even as crime remains at a non-emergency level and citizens begin to grow angry. This upcoming weekend is likely to be busy, placing a city and its residents—who Trump swears he’s keeping safe—on edge.