Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

“Leave Us Alone!” D.C. Residents Furious as Federal Takeover Begins

On Wednesday night, Washington D.C. residents took to the streets to yell at law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen who were stationed in the city.

Protesters yell at federal troops in D.C. on Wednesday.
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
Protesters yell at federal troops in D.C. on Wednesday.

Washington, D.C. residents are beginning to see the actual impact of Donald Trump’s National Guard invasion, and they’re already sick of it. 

Various photos and footage taken on 14th Street around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night in Northwest D.C. show a large police checkpoint with officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in both marked and unmarked cars. Many of them were masked, and they pulled people over and out of their cars, reportedly arresting at least one person, a Black woman. 

In one clip, a crowd gathers around the officers at the checkpoint, booing loudly with a few “fuck you’s” in the mix. In another from the same checkpoint one incensed woman can be heard yelling “none of us want you here, go home!” at the officers. 

“You are surrounded by a mob of people that hate you!” yelled another. “Go home!” 

“Leave us alone!” said one more, before boos rained down again. 

This all comes just days after Trump announced his federalization of the MPD and his deployment of 800 National Guardsmen into the city, which began Wednesday morning. Residents have already seen an increased ICE and DEA presence in calm neighborhoods like Adams Morgan and Georgetown. On Monday night, U.S. Park Police were seen randomly harassing Black residents smoking cigarettes, that the officers reportedly mistook for weed, on the steps of their home, “Because Donald Trump’s tired of it.”  

Trump has suggested that this federal takeover will only grow lengthier and more intense, even as crime remains at a non-emergency level and citizens begin to grow angry. This upcoming weekend is likely to be busy, placing a city and its residents—who Trump swears he’s keeping safe—on edge.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Team Has Bonkers Excuse for Why BLS Pick Was at January 6 Riot

E.J. Antoni was spotted in video footage in the crowd outside the Capitol on January 6.

The crowd outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images
The crowd outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021

E.J. Antoni, the MAGA partisan Trump tapped to replace Erika McEntarfer as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, reports NBC News. The Heritage Foundation economist and Project 2025 contributor can be seen among J6ers in footage archived by ProPublica.

One video, reportedly taken just about 10 minutes before the mob forced its way into the building, shows Antoni on the west side of the Capitol.

Tear gas is deployed in the air at the front of the crowd, causing people to shift. Shortly thereafter, a man NBC identified as Antoni, sporting what appears to be a University of Pennsylvania varsity jacket, gradually makes his way from around the center of the crowd toward the back. (According to The Guardian, Antoni seems to have familial ties to UPenn.) He can be seen visibly face-on starting at the 1:40 mark, as well as from behind at around 2:15, soon before the camera pans over to Alex Jones with bullhorn in hand.

NBC reports that additional footage depicts Antoni on the Capitol’s east side, walking away from the building.

A Trump administration official told NBC that Antoni was a “bystander” on January 6, who did not engage in “anything inappropriate or illegal.” Antoni was “in town for meetings” with his then employer, and had meandered to the Capitol from an office just blocks away after seeing the news, the White House claims.

Antoni’s LinkedIn indicates he was then a research fellow at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Although the White House did not specify the location of the meeting from which he allegedly “wandered,” the organization’s address is listed on its website as an over 40-minute walk (or a quick drive) from the Capitol building.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump to Give Kennedy Center Honor to Guy Who Hates His Guts

KISS bassist Gene Simmons has criticized the president for his spread of misinformation regarding Covid-19 and the 2020 election and for not understanding “how government works.”

Gene Simmons sticks his tongue out while playing the bass. He is wearing his "demon" make up.
Paul Natkin/Getty Images
Gene Simmons

When Trump on Wednesday announced KISS as a Kennedy Center Honoree, the president called the rock band’s founding members, including bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons, “incredible people.”

The feeling doesn’t seem entirely mutual, as the KISS frontman (whom Trump fired on his reality show The Apprentice in 2008), is a vocal critic of Trump’s influence on U.S. politics.

While Simmons recalls being “happy” Trump announced his candidacy in 2015—and, in April 2016, then-candidate Trump thanked the rock star for his favorable comments—KISS turned down an invitation to play at Trump’s first inauguration. “In this polarizing era, it’s not a good idea,” Simmons said.

The musician apparently began to sour on the president some time during his first term, specifically due to his election lies, culminating in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Simmons’s mentions of Trump on Twitter largely consist of links to news stories about the Big Lie and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout January 2021, Simmons frequently engaged with users propagating Trump’s claims about election fraud—debunking them, calling them “misinformed,” and urging them to do more research on the matter.

In August 2021, he spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment, and the conversation drifted toward Trump: “Look, we all lie to some extent,” he said, “but what happened in the last four years was just beyond anything I ever thought imaginable for people who have lots of power—not just him, but the administration, everybody … all these QAnon people.”

Regarding the importance of speaking one’s mind, Simmons added, “In a political dialogue, if somebody spews complete fiction and QAnon stuff, you want to be able to have somebody who says, ‘Are you out of your fucking mind? What, do you just shit in your diapers and forget to wipe it?’”

In May 2022, Simmons told Spin that Trump made America more polarized and “got all the cockroaches to rise to the top. Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories. Now it’s all out in the open because he allowed it.

“I don’t think he’s a Republican or a Democrat,” Simmons, who endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012, continued. “He’s out for himself, any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line and sinker.”

In a November 2022 interview with Bill Maher, Simmons agreed with Maher that Trump “doesn’t understand how government works and doesn’t care to learn.” These past criticisms aside, Simmons was grateful for Wednesday’s recognition: “We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor,” he told TMZ.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE Is Going to Sinister Lengths to Avoid Accountability

Planes used for deportation flights are flying without tail numbers so they’re harder for activists and watchdogs to track.

A plane sits on a runway in front of several military videos
JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP/Getty Images
A military plane used for deportation flights

The Trump administration and the aviation companies working for it have been purposely hiding the tail numbers on immigration flights to avoid public scrutiny and accountability, CNN reports. This move comes as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown ratchets up in frequency and aggression, as deportation flights are up 15 percent from last year.

A plane removing a tail number is the equivalent of a car removing a license plate. With the tail number, civilians, journalists, and immigration organizations alike can keep an eye on which deportation flights are leaving, and to where. It also helps loved ones track their deported family members.

The flights are run by multiple private charter companies and at least one commercial airline, each of which have lucrative contracts with ICE.

Flightradar24, one of the websites that covers immigration, noticed in March that those subcontractors requested that their tail numbers be hidden from public flight-tracking sites and records, making them extremely difficult to follow. The bulk of these flights are domestic, moving detainees from facility to facility.

“Flights operated on behalf of the United States government are often unidentified at the government’s request. As subcontractors to the United States government, we ask that you direct your questions to them,” said a spokesperson from Avelo Airlines, a company that has dedicated three of its planes to ICE deportations.

“This is vital information to be able to understand how ICE is conducting its enforcement and deportation activities,” ACLU National Prison Project senior counsel Eunice Cho told CNN. “Sometimes this is the only information that the public has with respect to where ICE is placing people because of a general lack of transparency around detention and deportation under this particular administration.”

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s D.C. Takeover Means He Can Ignore City Laws, Border Czar Says

Tom Homan claimed that Washington, D.C., is no longer a sanctuary city.

Members of the National Guard stand next to military vehicles parked by the Washington Monument
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images

Trump administration officials are offering blunt warnings for sanctuary cities: The democratically elected immigrant protection status does not matter.

Speaking with Fox News Wednesday, border czar Tom Homan spilled that Washington’s sanctuary city status was irrelevant now that the president had federalized the capital’s law enforcement.

“Does the fact that there’s National Guard now there—it’s a sanctuary city, like sanctuary cities across the country—but it’s unique in that it has federal control, and now you have the National Guard on the ground side by side with ICE. Does that combination basically negate the sanctuary city status in Washington, D.C.? At least for these 30 days, in terms of what you can do there, Tom?” asked host Martha MacCallum.

“Yes,” Homan said, plainly. “I think D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city.

“We’re working with the police hand in hand, and when we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they will be turned over to ICE,” the former acting director of ICE continued. “And that’s the way it should be.

“I’m not saying every illegal alien in D.C. is a criminal. But many are,” Homan said. “There is no sanctuary for these people in the city of D.C.”

FOX: Does the National Guard and ICE being in DC negate its sanctuary city status? HOMAN: Yes ... there is no sanctuary for these people in the city of DC

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 13, 2025 at 3:30 PM

Washington’s City Council unanimously approved the Sanctuary Values Amendment Act in 2019, and Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the act into law that same year. But Bowser has worked to undo that legacy since Trump returned to the White House, attempting to repeal Washington’s sanctuary status law in a 300-page budget bill. In June, the D.C. City Council erased the language in the budget that would have killed the sanctuary law in the board’s effort to retain the designation.

But Washington isn’t the only sanctuary city in the hot seat. In late May, the Department of Homeland Security released a list of some 35 regions, including 13 states, that it considered to be “deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws and endangering American citizens.” The states included California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, in addition to the nation’s capital.

During a press conference Monday announcing the imminent takeover, Trump warned that several of America’s liberal bastions could experience the same fate, specifically calling out New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Oakland.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

D.C. Officer on Trump’s Crackdown: It “Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense”

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges told MSNBC that putting troops in the nation’s capital will only make the job of actual law enforcement officers harder.

National Guard troops arrive in Washington D.C. on August 12
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
National Guard troops arrive in Washington, D.C., on August 12.

President Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, he told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on Wednesday. The interview highlights how the ongoing militarization of the nation’s capital is not only an authoritarian power grab but also a theatrical farce.

Hodges—who was attacked while defending the Capitol building on January 6, 2021—noted that the troops Trump has stationed in D.C. are not exactly cut out for the job.

The National Guardsmen patrolling the city’s streets are not “in their lane,” said Hodges, citing his six-year stint as a member of the Virginia National Guard. “I can tell you that this is not what they’re trained to do,” Hodges said. “Soldiers are trained to fight and win wars. We’re not in a war out here in D.C. There’s crime out here, but it’s not a war-torn hellscape like Trump has said. The troops are not trained to do law enforcement.”

As for the officers from various federal agencies now policing Washington, he said, “I don’t think this is really their specialization either. So many of these federal officers are investigators. They’re supposed to be behind a desk, you know, working that way.” Rather than helping local police in the harsher areas of the city, Hodges said, “you’re going to see [the federal agents] standing around in Chinatown or on the [National] Mall or walking around Georgetown.” (Social media footage from the first few days of Trump’s takeover shows them doing just that.)

In the event that President Trump actually wants to help local law enforcement, Hodges offered some advice. For one, he said, the president could “actually allow D.C. to spend its own money.” D.C., after all, is currently still “in the hole” by about $1 billion due to Republican cuts to the city’s budget. Further, Hodges suggested, the Federal Emergency Management Agency could undo its recent 44 percent cut in assistance to the city’s security funding.

“So there are things that they can do to help us out that they’re not doing, and I would love to know why,” he said.

There’s apparently much more of the nonsense Hodges describes to come. Trump on Wednesday announced plans to extend the D.C. occupation beyond 30 days, at which point—though he will require congressional approval under the Home Rule Act—he’s vowed to do so even without Congress’s green light. And the capital is apparently just a testing ground, as the president suggests he’ll bring similar crackdowns to cities across the country.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Casually Lies About His Greatest Failure

The president claimed he had finished building a wall at the southern border on Wednesday.

Trump waves in front of the border wall
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Trump waves near a segment of the border wall he actually completed.

President Trump was accidentally caught in one of his favorite lies: that he finished the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, one of the marquee promises of his first term.

“The Biden administration was auctioning off border wall materials, but we’re hearing now that … the auctioneer’s selling those materials back,” a reporter asked Trump while he took questions Wednesday at the Kennedy Center. “Are you finishing building the wall?”

“Well, I’ve built hundreds of miles of wall, and I was getting very close. I actually finished the wall, but then I added another 200 miles because when you do the original wall that I said I was gonna build—which I got built—and I got it to the specifications of the Border Patrol and ICE,” the president answered meanderingly. “They wanted steel, they wanted concrete inside, they wanted rebar inside that, they wanted it to have wires, the walls are wired for, you know, all of the internet stuff and security things.”

The president’s answer doesn’t make much sense. He said verbatim that he finished building the wall, but added on an extra 200 miles for the hell of it. How do you add 200 miles to a finished border wall without altering the border itself, which Trump never achieved?

He’s lying to avoid admitting that he failed at something. In reality, Trump only added 500 miles of border wall to a 2,000-mile border, and most of those wall pieces were for repair or reinforcement. And it wasn’t even a wall—it was a 30-foot fence.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The One Thing Trump Won’t Ask Putin During Ukraine Meeting

Donald Trump seemed unbothered by reports Russia allegedly hacked the U.S. federal court filing system.

Donald Trump holds his hands out to the side while speaking at a podium at the Kennedy Center
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

For all his talk about Hillary Clinton and the Russia investigation, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care that Russians hacked into sensitive government databases this year.

Answering questions outside the Kennedy Center Wednesday, the U.S. president appeared remarkably blasé about the foreign attack.

“There’s new reporting that the Russians have hacked into computer systems that manage U.S. federal court documents. I wonder if you’ve seen this report, and do you plan to bring it up with Putin when you see him later in the week?” asked one reporter.

“I guess I could. Are you surprised? Are you surprised? They hack in, that’s what they do,” Trump said. “They’re good at it, we’re good at it, we’re actually better at it.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that a Russian entity had accessed the court case document system, as well as “recently compromised sealed records,” as part of a yearslong effort.

“Some of the searches included mid-level criminal cases in the New York City area and several other jurisdictions, with some cases involving people with Russian and Eastern European surnames,” the Times reported.

But the president’s shocking reaction to the attack also undercuts Republican efforts to reframe the 2016 Trump-Russia scandal against Clinton and former President Barack Obama: If he doesn’t care about Russian meddling under the nose of his administration, why would he care so deeply about reframing the narrative around the foreign power’s intervention nine years ago?

Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Alaska to discuss a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine. It will be the first time that the Russian leader has stepped foot on U.S. soil in over a decade.

Read more about Trump and Russia:
Trump, 79, Confuses Russia and Alaska
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Laura Loomer’s Defamation Deposition Will Make Your Head Explode

Donald Trump continually accepts this woman’s federal staffing suggestions.

Laura Loomer holds her cell phone while disembarking from Donald Trump’s private jet
Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Laura Loomer’s deposition against HBO late-night host Bill Maher has offered absurd new insights into the woman unofficially tasked with federal staffing decisions.

The self-appointed “loyalty enforcer” has had enormous success influencing the Trump administration from the safety of her X account: An analysis by The Daily Beast found that at least 16 individuals were fired from the federal government after Loomer singled them out as covert Democratic agents.

But more than 200 pages of Loomer’s transcribed deposition in her defamation lawsuit against Maher shed light on the influencer’s beliefs and prerogatives—and illustrate her as a raving conspiracist rather than a fine-tuned firing machine.

In sprawling answers to completely unrelated questions, Loomer rants about George Stephanopolous, her lack of boyfriends, and her inability to get a White House press credential, in an interview that quickly flies off the handle.

In one particularly wild exchange, Loomer practically roasted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as someone who puts “roast beef in her pants.”

“What is your basis for saying she put Arby’s in her pants?” Maher’s legal counsel asked.

“She carries roast beef in her pockets,” Loomer responded.

“What is your basis for saying she puts roast beef in her pockets and in her pants?” the counsel pressed.

“Because I know she likes to eat at Arby’s,” Loomer said, further clarifying that she believes Greene puts the meat sandwiches in her pants and that she believed Greene would agree with that statement.

“Are you making a derogatory comment about her sex life by talking about Arby’s in her pants?” the counsel asked.

“No. I’m talking about Arby’s, the sandwiches. I’m talking about Arby’s. I would—I’m a very direct person,” Loomer said. “If I was making a derogatory comment, I would have said it.”

Immediately after the Arby’s exchange, Loomer offered another gem without provocation: She believed Senator Lindsey Graham is gay.

“Several of President Trump’s staff have told me in confidence that Lindsey Graham is gay,” Loomer said.

“Hold on, Ms. Loomer, there’s no question,” responded Maher’s attorney.

Loomer sued Maher and HBO in October after the late-night show host suggested that Loomer “might” be “fucking” Donald Trump. The far-right activist has since claimed that Maher’s joke tanked her odds at landing a White House gig.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Is Determined to Extend His D.C. Takeover—and Break the Law

In a news conference, the president said he plans to extend his crackdown for more than the 30 days he is allowed to without congressional approval.

Donald Trump angrily talks about crime while flanked by Pete Hegseth and Karoline Leavitt
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Three days into his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., Trump said he plans to extend the crackdown beyond its month-long limit—with or without congressional approval.

The president on Wednesday was asked if he considers the 30-day timeframe during which he’s allowed, under the Home Rule Act, to control D.C.’s police before needing Congress’s OK as sufficient to address his imagined crime spike.

Before today, his administration’s answer to this question was seemingly yes; a White House official has said the operation is “expected to last 30 days.”

Now Trump is looking to extend it.

The president indicated Wednesday that his plan A is to put a “crime bill” before Congress “very quickly.” The bill, he said, will “pertain, initially, to D.C.” and ask “for extensions on that—long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days.” Trump noted that he expects unanimous Republican support for this (though, as Semafor reports, Senate Democrats seem able and committed to block an extension).

But Trump also expressed his willingness to bypass Congress to draw out the takeover. “Well, if it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress,” he said, adding that while he expects all Republicans to fall in line, “if I have to [call a national emergency], I will.”

Trump has flogged national emergency power more than any other recent president, exhibiting, per libertarian legal scholar Ilya Somin, “a dangerous pattern of invoking spurious emergencies to undermine the Constitution, threatening liberty and circumventing Congress.” So far during his second term, he’s declared a dozen such national emergencies—and is apparently ready to add to that list in order to impose his will, unchecked, on the American people.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington