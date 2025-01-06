Trump Is Already Caving on Tariffs

I said the leak was probably authorized. I meant, of course, authorized by the economic team, not by Trump. What was its purpose? To demonstrate to Trump that the markets don’t want him reviving inflation or starting a trade war. Trump’s economic policymakers want him to observe that the markets were momentarily pacified when it looked like he was backing down. It may take three or four trial balloons for this message to get through, but eventually I think it will.

Whenever the chips are down Trump is always prepared to retreat to his fantasy world. The previous Trump administration provides the basic template. Trump said Mexico would pay for his border wall (such as it is). When it didn’t, he pretended that it did, and in his own disordered mind he probably believed it. Trump claimed credit for capping Medicare’s out-of-pocket expenditures for insulin at $35 per month when he did not. It was Biden who achieved that. To this day I doubt Trump understands that. The upside to Trump’s narcissistic personality disorder is that he can con himself, or be conned by others, into believing whatever reality most pleases him. The process goes more smoothly now that age is chipping away at his cognition. As I write this, I feel confident that Trump’s economic team is explaining to Trump that the retreat they’re planning on tariffs is in fact no retreat at all. My money’s on them succeeding. But the rest of us will know better.