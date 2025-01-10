Transcript: Jamie Raskin’s Harsh Takedown of Trump-Alito Call Nails It

Cheney: I’ll be honest, I’ve had low expectations for these reports because so much has come out in court filings and in the indictments themselves that I was confident until Donald Trump moved heaven and earth to stop it from coming out. By the way, we should say Donald Trump has reviewed both of these reports for the last few days; he was given permission by the Justice Department to do that. So he knows what’s in there, and the fact that he is now coming out and fighting tooth and nail to stop them from becoming public ... Now, he may just do that because he fights everything at all times when it comes to these investigations, but it is now creating at least this perception that maybe there really is something new in there. And in fact, in one of his filings, he does say there is new and unreleased information in there. How significant that is, we just don’t know.

Sargent: Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Jack Smith’s report on the January 6 prosecution. What do you expect to be in there? The last time we talked about this, we thought that there was going to be some really damaging information in this prosecution. How damning do you expect this report to be?

Cheney: The first thing I’m going to do is compare this to what’s already come out. I’m hopeful to see more details called from the grand jury side of the investigation, the interviews they’ve done with Vice President Pence and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Things that I really look for are in some of the last minute filings that they issued in October on this as well. A lot of that had to be redacted because the case was ongoing. I’m sure there were a lot of details that they didn’t include because they weren’t germane to the specific arguments they were having at the time. Again, they may have been protected by grand jury interests that now no longer really hold. A lot of times those things are still difficult to release, they’re still sealed, but the Justice Department certainly has different interests now that the case has been dismissed against Trump there.