Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Jack Smith Grows as MAGA Threats Darken

Zelizer: Well, it’s reminiscent of moments in the first administration during the protests although, this time, the nominee is saying it with a certain level of confidence because he feels the same empowerment that the president-elect feels and knows that Trump has his back. Trump has applied immense pressure to the Senate Republicans to make it very clear he wants this to go through, but there are the guardrails, falling away. It’s one more instance of hearing a nominee saying whatever he wants and not really fearing the political repercussions. That’s going to be an aftershock, in some ways, of the 2024 election.

Sargent: This is often analyzed by commentators as Hegseth is doing something akin to Justice Kavanaugh during his hearing. What Trump wants to see is fight. What Trump wants to see from his nominees is people who won’t back down one inch in the face of Democrats. They will fight, fight, fight, fight, fight as Trump constantly says. The darker way to view this is what you just said, which is that Hegseth knows that Trump really wants him to be as corrupt as possible publicly, to say, I will empower the president to do all kinds of horrible things. He knows that Trump wants to hear that, and he thinks that it doesn’t matter what voters think about it.

Zelizer: And, of course, the position matters too. Here we’re talking about a nominee to head defense who’s talking about using violence, or not answering a very clear question, against protesters here in the United States. Soon we’ll have hearings involving the Department of Justice and the FBI. So yes, it’s both that there is a sense that they are doing what the president-elect wants and that they will be protected for saying what they say and also particular agencies and institutions not just stretching the rule of law but in some ways saying that’s not going to be any barrier in terms of what they do. That’s why many people, and certainly many Senate Democrats, were concerned about some of these responses.