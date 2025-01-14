Partisanship Has Worked for Democrats Before. It Can Again.

Given the stakes of the battle ahead, they must make clear to all Democrats that any serious dissension will come at a high cost. Democrats should work in unison to force issues onto the floor, such as proposals for additional federal investment in deindustrialized areas, to push Republicans into uncomfortable positions that will reveal the limitations of their populist agenda.

Priorities and timing will be essential. As Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel told Ezra Klein of The New York Times, “You’re going to have to look at the whole field . . . what puts them in the weakest position vis-à-vis the American people?” Each battle that Democrats take on, starting with nominations and moving on to legislation, must be evaluated with the broader perspective of trying to strengthen Democrats for the midterms. The party must concentrate its firepower on the fights where the odds for victory are highest and where the anticipated political payoff will be greatest. Other issues should be let go for the time being.

Sometimes that will mean supporting bipartisan bills. Trying to deflate the immigration issue that caused so many electoral problems in November, Senate Democrats recently kicked off the year by working with the GOP on the most controversial of all issues: immigration restriction. When the Senate voted on a procedural vote that moved forward the Laken Riley Act, which clamps down on undocumented immigration, 31 Democrats supported the measure. But decisions like these have to be weighed carefully with long-term partisan gains in mind, keeping front and center the goal of regaining power to step on the brakes of the Trumpian train. Some will see this as a misguided act in a moment of panic which will produce bad policy results and do little to ameliorate the political attacks from the GOP. When Democrats choose bipartisanship, there needs to be a good strategic rationale for doing so and it should be a means to an end, not an end in itself.