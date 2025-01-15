No, Merrick Garland Did Not Let Donald Trump Skate

The storyline that Garland let moss grow on the investigation—some say until Jack Smith came aboard, others until the work of the January 6 committee embarrassed the department—doesn’t gibe with even the publicly available evidence, which likely will be supplemented over time with details that we still don’t know.

Within days of being sworn in as attorney general on March 11, 2021, Garland gathered prosecutors from several divisions working on any aspect of the Trump investigations and instructed them to “follow the connective tissue upward”—i.e., to follow the money in pursuit of connections between the January 6 marauders and Team Trump. Garland charged the entire team to proceed without restrictions, even if it led to Trump. The money line of investigation didn’t bear fruit, but it made sense to pursue. More important for the Garland critics, it shows that Garland and his deputy, Lisa Monaco, were focused on the Trump trail from day one.

Critics also argue that Garland merely piggybacked on the January 6 committee’s work, implying that the panel’s efforts spurred the DOJ into action and that its investigative work was derivative. Not so. Documents cited in the January 6 indictment were not included in the committee’s report. Furthermore, as Marcy Wheeler has documented, before Smith came aboard, the Department obtained phones seized for the indictment—including those of Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman.