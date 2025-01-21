Donald Trump insists he has a massive “mandate.” But The New York Times reports that his allies worry that big initiatives like mass deportations might not prove as popular as he thinks. They’re arguing over pardons of insurrectionists, which also might prove unpopular, and fear his hubris might backfire. Politico reports similar worries. In short, they’re admitting he might not have a huge mandate, after all. This raises a question: If Trump’s presidency is seen as modestly successful, could it normalize Trumpian politics? Or is overreach and the discrediting of MAGA more likely? We talked to political theorist Alan Elrod, author of a new piece for MSNBC arguing that the former is very possible. He lays out why so much is riding on public rejection of his second term. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Suddenly, Trump Allies Quietly Admit He May Not Have a Huge “Mandate”
As people around Trump fear that he starts his presidency in a less dominant position than he thinks, a political theorist explains why so much is riding on the public rejecting his second term.
