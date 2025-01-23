Climate Change Could Cut the Economy in Half. We’re Not Ready for It.

Hardly any economics research actually probes this assumption. As the Congressional Research Service puts it, “This field of study into the economic effects of climate change is relatively small [and] the relative dearth of studies makes it challenging to reach specific ‘mainstream’ conclusions about economic impacts.” The little research that exists downplays, in its models, the historical evidence for the damage that heat does to growth rates by adjusting the models with a variable for adaptation, which factors in future politics and technologies that are believed will reduce that damage. But given that adaptation has so far not meaningfully reduced climate impacts in aggregate, according to one comprehensive review of the data, the decision to include that variable expresses not much more than economists’ counterfactual belief in the transcendent power of human ingenuity. This means that mainstream economic ideas about the relationship between the biosphere and the economy are founded on assumptions, conjectures, and stipulations that have contradictory evidence, or no evidence, to back them up.

Of course, you can read the economic history of the twentieth century as a kind of evidence for the belief that GDP, barring some relatively minor recessions, will always rise up and to the right over a longer period, and that human beings will always develop technologies to solve our problems. But you can use that history as evidence for the future only if you downplay the impacts of climate change to the point of creating disinformation—only if you lie by omission, in other words, about what might happen. Indeed, that is what the actuaries at IFoA implicitly accuse climate economists of doing. The study notes that mainstream economics underestimates the danger of climate change because it largely excludes from its models “the impacts of climate tipping points, climate-driven extreme events, human health impacts, resource or migration-driven conflict, geopolitical tension, nature-driven risks, or sea level rise.” To leave these impacts out of economic models, the study notes, is “analogous to carrying out a risk assessment of the impact of the Titanic hitting an iceberg but excluding from the model the possibility that the ship could sink, the shortage of lifeboats, and death from drowning or hypothermia.”

Our economy looks impervious to climate change because economics, finance, and governments deliberately separate or “decouple” our ecology and the economy in their calculations: The value of what is known as “nature” and the costs of its destruction are not included in the prices we pay for things. What happens to the climate system—to everything the economy cordons off as “nature” or “natural resources”—is considered “externalities.”