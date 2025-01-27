This Bill to Reduce Wildfires Might Actually Make Them Worse

FOFA is “a trojan horse for Republicans to weaken environmental law to serve industry interests,” Earthjustice’s Blaine Miller-McFeeley told me. Miller-McFeeley’s view of the bill as a gift to logging companies echoes the position of many prominent environmental groups. Last week, more than 130 environmental organizations co-signed a letter observing that FOFA’s “sweeping provisions remove scientific review and accountability to benefit the short-term interests of extractive industries.” The Republican co-author of the bill, Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, received more than $160,000 in campaign contributions from the forestry industry in 2023 and 2024, according to Open Secrets.

Some experts told me that the basic logic behind the bill could actually lead to more severe burns. Tim Ingalsbee, executive director of Firefighters United for Safety, Ethnics, and Ecology (FUSEE) told me that scaling up logging in the wilderness, where uncontrolled blazes can stomp through small towns on their way to the exurbs, would leave behind the most flammable materials. “Grasses, shrubs, leaves, small trees, old logging slash: these are the things that the timber industry will never ever remove,” he says. “They have no commodity value. When they wanna do logging, they remove the least flammable portion of a tree and dump all the needles and limbs on the ground where it’s basically tinder.” In fact, the best wildfire mitigators are often the trees themselves. Old growth forests are able to survive and slow the spread of flames—and their numbers are dwindling due to logging.

Further, the most dangerous fires—the ones that threaten densely populated areas—rarely begin deep in the woods. For example, the LA firestorms “originated in very brushy areas just outside of town then became an urban configuration issue,” said Ingalsbee. “No amount of logging would have saved anything—it’s this spurious connection.”